Arsenal look to bounce back from a rare league defeat when they host Brentford in a 2022-23 English Premier League match on Saturday. First-place Arsenal (16-2-2) followed their first loss of the season with a 13-game unbeaten streak (11 wins, two draws) but had that snapped last weekend, when they suffered a stunning 1-0 setback at Everton. Brentford (8-9-4) extended their unbeaten run to nine contests (five wins, four draws) with a 3-0 triumph over Southampton last Saturday.

Kickoff at Emirates Stadium is set for 10 a.m. ET. The Gunners are the -235 favorites (risk $235 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Brentford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Bees are +625 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Brentford vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Brentford money line: Arsenal -235, Brentford +625, Draw +350

Arsenal vs. Brentford over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Brentford spread: Gunners -1.5 (+115)

ARS: The Gunners are unbeaten at home this season, recording eight wins and one draw

BRE: The Bees have won only two of their 10 road matches in 2022-23

Why you should back Arsenal



Martin Odegaard is the top offensive threat for the Gunners as he leads the team and is tied for eighth in the Premier League with eight goals. The 24-year-old Norwegian also has been one of Arsenal's top playmakers with five assists, which tie him for second on the club with fellow midfielder Granit Xhaka and forward Gabriel Jesus, who remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka also have been dangerous this season, scoring seven goals apiece, while the latter is tied for second in the league with seven assists. Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah has heated up following a slow start to 2022-23. The 23-year-old striker failed to score in his first 12 matches this campaign but has recorded four goals over his last six contests, including two in the Gunners' 3-2 triumph over Manchester United last month.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees have been stellar defensively of late, recording three consecutive clean sheets and allowing a total of one goal over their last five contests. Brentford have one of the top scorers in the Premier League as Ivan Toney ranks third with 13 goals after registering 12 in 33 matches last season. The 26-year-old striker is looking to break out of a mini-slump as he has failed to score in back-to-back outings after enjoying a four-game streak during which he recorded five goals.

Mathias Jensen appears to have found his scoring touch, scoring in two of his last three games after recording just one goal over his first 18 contests in 2022-23. The 27-year-old Danish midfielder, who failed to score in 31 matches last season, also leads the Bees with four assists. Bryan Mbeumo has converted in two of his last four outings to increase his season total to five goals, while fellow forward Yoane Wissa is third on the team with four goals.

How to make Brentford vs. Arsenal picks

