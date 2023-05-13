It's a clash of English Premier League sides coming off wildly different results when Arsenal host Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday at London's Emirates Stadium. Arsenal (25-6-4) clinched a spot in the top two of the Premier League table with a 2-0 road victory against third-place Newcastle last Sunday. The Gunners are one point behind league leader Manchester City, who have a game in hand and face 17th-place Everton earlier Sunday. The Seagulls (16-7-10) are seventh in the EPL table but have a slim chance to contend for a spot in next year's European competitions. They will be trying to bounce back from a humiliating 5-1 loss to Everton at home on Monday.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Arsenal are -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Arsenal vs. Brighton odds. Brighton are +320 underdogs, a draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before you lock in any Brighton vs. Arsenal picks or English Premier League bets, make sure you see the EPL predictions and best bets from proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Arsenal vs. Brighton matchup from all sides and just locked in his EPL picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Brighton vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Brighton spread: Arsenal -0.5 (-130)

Arsenal vs. Brighton over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Brighton money line: Arsenal -135, Brighton +320, Draw +300

ARS: They have scored in 17 straight games in all competitions

BRI: They have scored in 11 consecutive matches on the road

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have lost just once at Emirates Stadium (13-3-1), and that was to Manchester City in February. They have scored at least three times in all six home games since then. Arsenal sat atop the table for much of the season, so they will be determined to finish the season strong and hope City falters. Martin Odegaard scored his 15th goal of the season against Newcastle, tied for the team lead with Gabriel Martinelli. The 21-year-old Martinelli stepped up in the absence of fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, who is back from knee surgery. Jesus has five goals over the past seven matches.

The Brazilians are joined up top by 21-year-old Bukayo Saka, who has 13 goals and 11 assists. Odegaard has set up seven goals, and Jesus and Martinelli have five assists apiece. Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah all scored in a 4-2 victory at Brighton on Dec. 31. Brighton have conceded 26 goals in 16 road games, while the Gunners have scored 48 in 17 at the Emirates. Arsenal have 20 more goals than the Seagulls (83-63). The Gunners lead the EPL in shots (550), with Odegaard (89) and Saka (80) both in the top 10 and Jesus averaging 3.43 per 90 minutes (fifth). See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Brighton

The Seagulls know they're a better team than they showed last weekend. They did dominate overall, holding the ball for an eye-popping 78% of the match and outshooting the Toffees 23-10. They put just five of those shots on target (and allowed five), and that's not typical. Arsenal lead the league in shots, but Brighton have more on net. Their 192 on target is second in the league behind only Man City (193). They put an average of 36% of their shots on net. Arsenal's defense is depleted, with both William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko ruled out for the rest of the season earlier this week.

The Seagulls have won three of their past four trips to the Emirates, and they had a few impressive victories before the loss to Everton. They beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in mid-April and knocked off Man United 1-0 just 10 days ago. They lost to United on penalties in the FA Cup semifinals last month. Brighton haven't scored at Arsenal's pace but have the fifth-most goals in the league, and seven players have at least four. Alexis Mac Allister got his 10th on Monday, and Pascal Grob (eight goals) and Danny Welbeck (six) each scored twice in a 6-0 victory against Wolves on April 29. See which team to pick here.

How to make EPL and Arsenal vs. Brighton picks

