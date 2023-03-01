After digging deep and getting themselves back on track the last two weeks, Mikel Arteta will now need to push Arsenal to keep their run going as they face an Everton side that are suddenly tough to break down. Since Sean Dyche took charge at the end of January, Everton have had two wins and two losses including already defeating Arsenal once. Allowing only four goals in these games, Dyche's Toffees will be hard to break down.

But Arsenal have a secret weapon of their own in Leandro Trossard. The former Brighton man has helped ignite their attack as of late with a goal and an assist in his last four matches while playing in various positions to make the team tick. Along with Jorginho, the January additions to the team are showing that Arteta and the board are pushing the right buttons to keep Arsenal's title run going but the team can't afford to slip up against Everton with only a two point lead atop the Premier League.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Mar. 1 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Mar. 1 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal -320; Draw +400; Everton +900 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: Day by day Arsenal's injury room is clearing out. Thomas Partey could start the match after coming off of the bench in the Gunner's last match and Gabriel Jesus is back in training but still doing individual work. When Jesus returns it will be quite the boost for Arsenal but in the meantime, there is no issue in keeping things as is with Trossard and Eddie Nketiah keeping things ticking leading the line. Mohamed Elneny is the only long term absentee within the squad.

Everton: The match will come too soon for Dominic Calvert-Lewin whose thigh injury has kept him out of recent matches. Striker has been a major issue for Dyche as Neal Maupay will likely deputize in his stead. James Garner and Nathan Patterson are both regaining fitness and shouldn't be out for much longer while Andros Townsend may need until April to get back into action.

Prediction

It will be a tough challenge for Arsenal to break down Dyche's new look Everton but eventually, the Toffess will cave to the pressure allowing an Arsenal goal. Pick: Arsenal 1, Everton 0