2022 UEFA Europa League action continues on Thursday as Arsenal hosts FC Zurich. Arsenal had an opportunity to win Group A last week against PSV Eindhoven, but played with a considerable amount of squad rotation and lost 2-0. Now, it needs a victory over FC Zurich or a PSV loss to take the top spot. Meanwhile, FC Zurich would love to fight their way past Bodo/Glimt on the table and earn a culture-defining win over the top club in England.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is set for 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Arsenal vs. FC Zurich odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Arsenal as the -850 (bet $850 to win $100) favorite on the 90-minute money line, with FC Zurich as the +1600 underdog. A draw is priced at +700 and the over-under for goals is 3.5.

UEFA Europa League match this season.

How to watch Arsenal vs. FC Zurich

Arsenal vs. FC Zurich date: Thursday, November 3

Arsenal vs. FC Zurich time: 4 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. FC Zurich streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for FC Zurich vs. Arsenal

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the FC Zurich vs. Arsenal picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he is 10-7 over his past 17 EPL picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Arsenal vs. FC Zurich, Green is picking Arsenal to win to nil for a -110 payout. With a place in the knockout stage secured, Arsenal opted to rotate their squad a little more heavily last week against PSV Eindhoven.

However, now Arsenal will be playing at home and taking on an FC Zurich squad that doesn't have the same level of offensive firepower. FC Zurich have won two matches in a row, but they're the only two wins they have all season between league play and the UEFA Europa League 2022 group stage.

"The Gunners had 70% of the possession in that clash with PSV, but they were caught on the counterattack," Green told SportsLine. "They should enjoy a far more comfortable match against Zurich at home, and they look capable of securing a convincing win and advancing to the knockout stage of the competition without too much trouble."

How to watch, live stream Arsenal vs. FC Zurich

UEFA Europa League