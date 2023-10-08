In a match where the winner can enter the international break at the top of the Premier League, the stakes couldn't be higher. Memories of Arsenal coming up short against City last season still linger, while Pep Guardiola will have to shuffle his side due to Rodri's suspension and bounce back from a loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Mikel Arteta has his own lineup concerns, as Bukayo Saka misses out due to injury.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Oct. 8 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 8 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Arsenal +185; Draw +230; Manchester City +145 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Both sides will start strong lineups, but Arsenal will notably be without Bukayo Saka after he picked up an injury in Arsenal's 2-1 loss at Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Arsenal starting XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard, Trossard, Jesus, Nketiah

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Partey, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Nelson, Martinelli, Havertz

Manchester City starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Lewis, Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland

Substitutes: Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, Doku, Gomez, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb

Storylines

Arsenal: It may be early in the season but playing this match before the international break is quite a challenge for the Gunners. After recovering from leading the league for most of the Premier League campaign last season before a loss to City derailed everything, this is a chance to rectify it and go above Tottenham in the table if Arsenal can make up the gap in goal difference.

Manchester City: In all competitions, Manchester City played 56 of their 61 games with Rodri at least appearing last season. In the first match of his suspension, they suffered their first loss of this campaign to Wolves as the team isn't used to performing without Rodri in the middle. Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez can bring all the attacking power in the world but it has been Rodri's play that keeps the team ticking over. Facing Arsenal, Guardiola needs to compensate for that. Rico Lewis filled the role in midfield during Champions League and could do it again but stakes are high facing Arsenal and all eyes will be on the midfield setup.

Prediction

City will right the ship as under Guardiola they just don't lose back-to-back games especially when the stakes are this high. Alvarez has been unstoppable and he'll be in the middle of another vintage performance. Pick: Arsenal 1, Manchester City 3