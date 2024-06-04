Mexico and Uruguay's Copa America preparations continue on Wednesday when both meet in Denver for their latest friendly. The Mexicans saw off Bolivia while the Uruguayans drew with Costa Rica. El Tri edged the Bolivians 1-0 thanks to an Efrain Alvarez goal ahead of a clash with Brazil and then Group B games against Ecuador, Jamaica and Venezuela. La Celeste are gearing up to meet the USMNT, Panama and Bolivia with Marceloa Bielsa at the helm. Jaime Lozano is struggling to convince since late 2023 and a CONCACAF Nations League final loss to the USMNT did not help. A strong Copa America might be needed to avoid the axe for the former Necaxa boss while Uruguay are darkhorses for the title thanks to their iconic tactician.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, June 5 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 5 | 7 p.m. ET Location: Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, U.S.

FOX Deportes

FOX Deportes | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Mexico +163; Draw +210; Uruguay +150



Team news

Mexico: There were eight debuts last time out including Ricardo Monreal who teed up Alvarez's goals against Bolivia. Lozano is expected to reinstate some key names in Denver so expect to see Feyenoord's prolific Santiago Gimenez. Edson Alvarez is El Tri's skipper and Johan Vasquez should form part of the central defensive setup. However, Jesus Gallardo, Hirving Lozano, Guillermo Ochoa and Raul Jimenez are all missing.

Potential Mexico XI: Malagon; J. Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Chavez, Alvarez, E. Sanchez; Antuna, Gimenez, Vega.

Uruguay: Edinson Cavani retired from international soccer last week with Darwin Nunez firmly leading the Celeste attack. Jose Maria Gimenez skippers the South Americans while Manuel Ugarte and Rodrigo Bentancur provide midfield crunch. Ronald Araujo, Luis Suarez and recent UEFA Champions League-winner Federico Valverde will all be rested.

Potential Uruguay XI: Rochet; Nandez, Caceres, Gimenez, Olivera; Bentancur, Ugarte, C. Araujo; Pellistri, Nunez, B. Rodriguez.

Prediction

This one should be tight and could be a score draw but Uruguay are likely to have just enough to edge past Mexico in Denver. Pick: Mexico 1, Uruguay 2.