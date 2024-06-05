The Soccer Tournament returns on Wednesday as men's and women's teams will compete for two $1 million prizes. With seven-on-seven teams consisting of current and former players, as well as athletes from other sports, it's a tournament that has quite a draw taking place in Cary, N.C. This is the second year that the tournament has operated after being created by the same group behind The Basketball Tournament, TBT Enterprises. The inaugural tournament was won by Newtown Pride FC who are based out of Sandy Hook, Conn. The Pride will look to retain their title, taking part in the tournament again this year but they'll be joined by quite a group of competitors.

Here's what to know:

Players to watch

This is a tournament with quite the draw as players like Sergio Aguero and Mario Balotelli will headline soccer stars coming to North Carolina but it's not limited to soccer as NFL and media stars like The NFL Today's J.J. Watt, former star receiver Chad Johnson, and punter Pat McAfee will also take part. Even recognizable soccer names from CBS Sports such as Christina Unkel, Jimmy Conrad, and Lori Lindsey will be involved in the tournament all with a chance to take home the grand prize.

Here are the teams and players to watch:

Kwik Goal FC: Comprised of former United States men's internationals, Jimmy Conrad, DaMarcus Beasley, and Dwayne De Rosario will headline this side.

Comprised of former United States men's internationals, Jimmy Conrad, DaMarcus Beasley, and Dwayne De Rosario will headline this side. Burnley : On the men's side, J.J. Watt will lead the charge while his wife Kealia will lead Burnley's women's team.

On the men's side, J.J. Watt will lead the charge while his wife Kealia will lead Burnley's women's team. The CONCAFA SC: TV personality and former NFL punter McAfee will try his hand at soccer.

TV personality and former NFL punter McAfee will try his hand at soccer. Nani FC: This is a star-studded cast as Dom Dwyer will be joined by Nani, Balotelli and Bruno Alves .

This is a star-studded cast as will be joined by Nani, Balotelli and . Aguero Team: The team needs no introduction but after retiring, Aguero is back for this tournament.

The team needs no introduction but after retiring, Aguero is back for this tournament. Borussia Dortmund: This side will be tough to score on led by Roman Weidenfeller, and he'll be joined by Evanilson, Kevin Grosskreutz, Marco Amoroso, and Moritz Leitner.

This side will be tough to score on led by Roman Weidenfeller, and he'll be joined by Evanilson, Kevin Grosskreutz, Marco Amoroso, and Moritz Leitner. Wrexham: While Wrexham Red Dragons won't have first-team players from the team that just earned promotion to League One, they are ones to watch. The Hollywood-backed club via Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney also have a women's side and will have some NWSL connections in Nicole Baxter and Danica Evans looking to make noise.

Schedule

All times Eastern

Wednesday, June 5 (morning session)

The Concafa SC vs. Reggae Rovers, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Burnley (men's) vs. Nanti SC, 8:30 a.m. (TST Live)

Inter vs. La Bombonera, 8:45 a.m. (TST Live)

Banheiristas FC vs. Gracie FC, 8:45 a.m. (TST Live)

FC Bayern vs. Dueling for Lincoln FC, 9 a.m. (TST Live)

Borussia Dortmund vs. The Town FC, 9 a.m. (TST Live)

Newtown Pride vs. DC Hyper, 10 a.m. (TST Live)

ZALA vs. Supra United, 10 a.m. (TST Live)

Wrexham Red Dragons (men's) vs. FC Roha Eagles, 10:15 a.m. (ESPN+)

Desipeditos vs. Saturdays Football, 10:15 a.m. (TST Live)

Hooser Army vs. Trident FC, 10:30 a.m. (TST Live)

Hoya Nation vs. Freedom United SC, 10:30 a.m. (TST Live)

Aguero Team vs. Say Word FC, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Villarreal CF vs. NCFC, 11:30 a.m. (TST Live)

Nani FC vs. La Mexicana Express, 11:45 a.m. (TST Live)

Como-Cagliari vs. City Soccer Society, 11:45 a.m. (TST Live)

Sire 7 vs. Tenfifteen FC, 12 p.m. (TST Live)

Kingdom FC vs. Toronto Athletic FC, 12 p.m. (TST Live)

Hashtag United vs. Raleigh Rebels, 1 p.m. (TST Live)

Manhattan Kickers vs. Summer of Soccer FC, 1 p.m. (TST Live)

Sneaky Foc FC vs. Pasha FC, 1:15 p.m. (TST Live)

KwikGoal FC vs. Tranquilo FC, 1:15 p.m. (TST Live)

Au Vodka Swans vs. Socceroof, 1:30 p.m. (TST Live)

FitBodega Vancouver vs. Tobacco Road FC, 1:30 p.m. (TST Live)



Wednesday, June 5 (evening session)

Dueling for Lincoln FC vs. The Town FC, 4:30 p.m. (TST Live)

FC Bayern vs. Borussia Dortmund, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Inter vs. Gracie FC, 5 p.m. (TST Live)

Banheiristas FC vs. La Bombonera, 5:15 p.m. (TST Live)

Newtown Pride FC vs. Supra United, 5:15 p.m. (TST Live)

ZALA vs. DC Hyper, 5:30 p.m. (TST Live)

Wrexham Red Dragons (men's) vs. Saturdays Football, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Burnley (men's) vs. Reggae Rovers, 6:30 p.m. (TST Live)

Freedom United SC vs. Trident FC, 6:45 p.m. (TST Live)

Desimpedidos vs. FC Roha Eagles, 6:45 p.m. (TST Live)

The CONCAFA SC vs. Nati SC, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Hoya Nation vs. Hoosier Army, 7 p.m. (TST Live)

Como-Cagliari vs. Villarreal CF, 7:30 p.m. (TST Live)

NCFC vs. City Soccer Society, 8 p.m. (TST Live)

Nani FC vs. Say Word FC, 8:15 p.m. (TST Live)

Hashtag United vs. Manhattan Kickers, 8:15 p.m. (TST Live)

Aguero Team vs. La Mexicana Express, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Raleigh Rebels vs. Summer of Soccer FC, 8:30 p.m.

Sire 7 vs. Toronto Athletic FC, 9 p.m. (TST Live)

Tenfifteen FC vs. Kingdom FC, 9:30 p.m. (TST Live)

Au Vodka Swans vs. FitBodega Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. (TST Live)

Tobacco Road FC vs. Socceroof, 9:45 p.m. (TST Live)

Sneaky Fox FC vs. KwikGoal FC, 10 p.m. (TST Live)

Pasha FC vs. Tranquilo FC, 10 p.m. (TST Live)

Thursday, June 6

Supra United vs. DC Hyper, 11:30 a.m. (TST Live)

Newtown Pride FC vs. ZALA 11:30 a.m. (TST Live)

Villarreal CF vs. City Soccer Society, 1 p.m. (TST Live)

Como-Cagliari vs. NCFC, 1 p.m. (TST Live)

Borussia Dortmind vs. Dueling for Lincoln FC, 2:30 p.m. (TST Live)

FC Bayern vs. The Town FC, 2:30 p.m. (TST Live)

Inter vs. Banheiristas FC, 4 p.m. (TST Live)

Gracie FC vs. La Bombonera, 4 p.m. (TST Live)

Sire 7 vs. Kingdom FC, 4:30 p.m. (TST Live)

Tenfifteen FC vs. Toronto Athletic FC, 4:30 p.m. (TST Live)

Wrexham Red Dragons (men's) vs. Desimpedidos, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saturdays Football vs. FC Roha Eagles, 5 p.m. (TST Live)

Aguero Team vs. Nani FC, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

La Mexicana Express vs. Say Word FC, 6 p.m. (TST Live)

Raleigh Rebels vs. Manhattan Kickers, 6 p.m. (TST Live)

Hashtag United vs. Summer of Soccer FC, 6 p.m. (TST Live)

The CONCAFA SC vs. Burnley (men's), 7:15 p.m. (ESPNU)

Nati SC vs. Reggae Rovers, 7:15 p.m. (TST Live)

Au Vodka Swans vs. Tobacco Road FC, 7:30 p.m. (TST Live)

FitBodega Vancouver vs. Socceroof, 7:30 p.m. (TST Live)

Hoosier Army vs. Freedom United SC, 7:30 p.m. (TST Live)

Hoya Nation vs. Trident FC, 7:30 p.m. (TST Live)

KwikGoal FC vs. Pasha FC, 8:45 p.m. (TST Live)

Sneaky Fox FC vs. Tranquilo FC, 8:45 p.m. (TST Live)

Friday, June 7 (morning session)

Burnley (women's) vs. NC Courage, 9:30 a.m. (TST Live)

Tampa Bay Sun vs. Soccerhead, 10:15 a.m. (TST Live)

US Women vs. Steetball FC Canada, 12 p.m. (TST Live)

Wrexham Red Dragons (women's) vs. Angel City 7s, 12:30 p.m. (TST Live)

Friday, June 7 (evening session)

Burnley (women's) vs. Soccerhead, 6:15 p.m. (TST Live)

US Women vs. Angel City 7s, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

NC Courage vs. Tampa Bay Sun, 8:15 p.m. (TST Live)

Wrexham Red Dragons (women's) vs. Steetball FC Canada

Saturday, June 8

Burnley (women's) vs. Tampa Bay Sun, 5:30 p.m. (TST Live)

NC Courage vs. Soccerhead, 5:30 p.m. (TST Live)

US Women vs. Wrexham Red Dragons (women's), 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Angel City 7s vs. Streetball FC Canada, 8 p.m. (TST Live)

Knockout stage dates

Knockout stage: Friday, June 7-9

Finals: Monday, June 10