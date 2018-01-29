Arsenal vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Arsenal heads to Wales on Tuesday to face Swansea City in a Premier League showdown.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Gunners do just fine without Alexis Sanchez, scoring a comfortable win on the road. Arsenal 3, Swansea 0.