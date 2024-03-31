Arsenal said that midfielder Firda Maanum is in stable condition after she collapsed during the FA Women's League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday. Play was suspended in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time when the player collapsed. Maanum was treated on the field and had an oxygen mask on her face throughout the medical stoppage, per The Telegraph. She left the match on a stretcher but had regained consciousness before doing so, with multiple reports saying she was talking before heading down the tunnel.

The club confirmed as much in a statement shortly after the incident.

"Frida is conscious, talking and in a stable condition," Arsenal shared on social media. "She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team."

The match resumed after about a nine-minute stoppage, when Alessia Russo came on in Maanum's place, shortly before the match went to extra time after a scoreless first 90 minutes.

Arsenal went on to win the match 1-0 after Stina Blackstenius scored in the 116th minute.