AS Roma have announced that midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has a fractured tibia, and he looks likely to miss out on the 2022 World Cup with the Netherlands as a result. He's expected to return to the pitch sometime in 2023, barring a fast recovery or an improved diagnosis. The Dutch midfielder, who is currently on loan from Paris Saint Germain until the end of the season, suffered the injury in training.

"Following an injury sustained during training on Sunday afternoon, Georginio Wijnaldum subsequently underwent medical tests that confirmed the presence of a fracture to the tibia in his right leg. The player will undergo further assessments in the coming days".

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.

Wijnaldum made his debut in the opening weekend of Serie A action against Salernitana when he came on for the last twelve minutes, and he was expected to start against Cremonese in the first home match of the season on Monday. Jose Mourinho's side is now forced to play without him for likely months, and it's very likely that we are going to see him again with his new jersey in 2023, after the World Cup. It's not clear yet if the club will replace him in the last ten days of the transfer window, and the final decision will be made in the coming days.