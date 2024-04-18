AS Roma have announced that coach Daniele De Rossi will stay in charge of the Italian club "after this season and for the foreseeable future." The news was widely expected, considering the good results of the team since De Rossi replaced Jose Mourinho back on January 16 this year. On Thursday, a few hours before the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals against AC Milan, the Giallorossi announced the decision.

"After meeting yesterday afternoon with Daniele De Rossi, we are delighted to announce he will continue as head coach of AS Roma after this season and for the foreseeable future. In his short tenure as head coach, the positive impact that his leadership has brought to the entire club has told its own story. Daniele leads with respect and courage, while his strength and deep-rooted belief in the club are truly aligned with Roma's values, city and unparalleled fans. We will continue to work together as hard as we possibly can to deliver a future that AS Roma's fans deserve. We couldn't be happier to build a long-term project with Daniele. Further details to follow in the coming days. Forza Roma!" American owners of the club, Dan Friedkin and his son Ryan Friedkin, said in a statement.

Date: Thursday, April 18

Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

De Rossi just started his coaching career after replacing "The Special One" on the Roma bench, the club where he became a legend as a player. After becoming an assistant coach for the Italian national team alongside Roberto Mancini during Euro 2020, which Italy won, De Rossi had his first coaching spell at SPAL in the Italian Serie B, where he only won three games before being sacked after 17 games in charge. At the end of the 2022-23 season, the Italian team was relegated to the third division despite the sacking of De Rossi.

The Roma legend waited for another chance which only arrived in January when Roma decided to sack Mourinho and appoint the former captain as manager until the end of the current season. Despite his little experience, his impact has been phenomenal. Under De Rossi, Roma won eight out of 11 Serie A games, only losing to leaders Inter, where the Giallorossi showed they can compete with the best teams. Roma also knocked out Feyenoord in the Europa League playoff round and then Brighton in the round of 16 of the competition and demonstrated to be one of the candidates to win it all as the side aims to bounce back from the final defeat to Sevilla in 2022-23.