The UEFA Champions League qualifying round continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Kazakhstan's FC Astana and Georgia's FC Dinamo Tbilisi. Astana are in second place in the Kazakhstan Premier League with 12 wins through 16 matches played and have been a force to be reckoned with at home. Meanwhile, Dinamo Tbilisi sit in fourth in Georgia's Erovnuli Liga and are looking for consistency, but have put up quite a fight on the road as of late.

Kickoff from Astana Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan is set for 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Astana vs. Dinamo Tbilisi odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Astana as the -124 favorites (risk $124 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Dinamo Tbilisi as the +330 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Champions League qualifying match this season.

How to watch Dinamo Tbilisi vs. Astana

Astana vs. Dinamo Tbilisi date: Wednesday, July 12

Astana vs. Dinamo Tbilisi time: 10 a.m. ET

Astana vs. Dinamo Tbilisi live stream: Paramount+

Champions League qualifier picks for Dinamo Tbilisi vs. Astana

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League qualifying round picks from SportsLine's soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Astana vs. Dinamo Tbilisi, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -110 payout. The expert acknowledges that Astana is heavily favored in this one thanks to their strong showing on their home turf. But he also notes that the visiting Georgians have consistantly scored on the road. Wednesday's game shouldn't be a high-scoring affair since it's the first leg of the competition, but both teams should find the back of the net.



"FC Astana have scored in 20 of their last 21 games on home soil. Meanwhile, Dinamo Tbilisi have scored in 10 consecutive away games," Sutton told SportsLine. "I expect these trends will continue on Wednesday, and it may be worth sprinkling a correct score bet for a 1-1 draw at +550." Stream the game here.

