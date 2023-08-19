Everton will square off against Aston Villa at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at Villa Park. Aston Villa are 0-0-1 overall and they finished last season 18-7-13, while Everton are 0-0-1 overall and they finished last season 8-12-18. The latest Aston Villa vs. Everton odds list Aston Villa as the -145 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Everton the +420 underdog. A draw is priced at +265, and the over/under is 2.5 goals.

Everton are expected to lose their second game, which is bad news given the team's less-than-stellar 4-9-12 record as the underdogs last season. Betting on them to play a draw was the strong bettor's play last year: a $100 dollar bet on that outcome in every EPL matchup gave those bettors a nice $2,230 profit. On the other hand, Aston Villa will play as the favorites, and they were 11-2-5 as such last season. Before entering any Aston Villa vs. Everton picks, you'll want to see the Premier League predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga. He went 21-10 -- bringing a profit of $1,147 for $100 bettors -- on his Champions League predictions last season.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Aston Villa vs. Everton and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions.

Aston Villa vs. Everton money line: Aston Villa: -145, Everton: +420, Draw: +265

Aston Villa vs. Everton over/under: 2.5 goals

What you need to know about Everton

Everton put up a good fight, but they still had to settle for a 1-0 loss to Fulham last Saturday. The matchup was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but they were unable to find the net in the second half.

Everton missed several key opportunities to earn at least a point in their opener. It was a tough start for a club looking for a much more comfortable EPL campaign after they narrowly escaped relegation last season.

What you need to know about Aston Villa

Aston Villa suffered a brutal 5-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their opener. It was a poor start for a club that finished seventh in the EPL standings last season and has been on a clear upward trajectory after not finishing better than 11th the prior three years.

Moussa Diaby was the only Aston Villa player to find the net against Newcastle in his EPL debut after playing for Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga the past four years.

How to make Aston Villa vs. Everton picks

