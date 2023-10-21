West Ham United and Aston Villa will be challenged right out of the gate when they return from the international break with an English Premier League showdown Sunday at Villa Park. Villa (5-1-2) enter the weekend in fifth place in the English Premier League table, four points behind first-place Tottenham and two ahead of seventh-place West Ham (4-2-2). Both teams have lost to Liverpool at Anfield, while Villa also lost at Newcastle while the Hammers were beaten by Manchester City at home. A 1-1 draw in London in the teams' last meeting snapped a five-game Hammers win streak against Villa.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET in Birmingham, England. The Villans are -114 favorites (risk $114 to win $100) in the latest Aston Villa vs. West Ham United odds, while the Hammers are +285 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Villa vs. West Ham spread: Villa -0.5 (-115)

Villa vs. West Ham over/under: 2.5 goals

Villa vs. West Ham money line: Villa -114, West Ham +285, Draw +270

AVL: Have 31 goals in 13 matches in all competitions.

WHU: Have scored 21 goals in their 11 official games.

Why you should back Aston Villa

The Villans are on a four-match league unbeaten run and have scored the third-most goals in the Premier League (19). They have conceded 12 goals, but only two of those came at Villa Park. Unai Emery has plenty of attacking talent, so that has been the focus. Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey all bring pace to an attack that can be a handful for defenses. Watkins is the top scorer with four goals, one of six Aston Villa players with at least two, and the 27-year-old also has four assists.

Diaby, 24, scored 22 goals over the past two seasons with Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga. The Paris Saint-Germain academy product has scored twice and has three assists since joining the side in July. The Villans have scored at least once in seven straight matches, and they will be fresh after a busy period heading into the break. They have a 13-2 goal advantage at home to go 3-0-0 so far. The Hammers are 2-1-1, with seven goals scored and six conceded, in their road matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back West Ham

WHU have been the same at home and on the road. They have scored eight goals at home, but their record and goals conceded are identical. The Hammers have not lost to Villa since 2015, going 6-4-0 since then. West Ham have scored at least once in every league match. Jarrod Bowen (five goals), Michail Antonio (two) and James Ward-Prowse (two) are just a few of the Hammers attackers capable of scoring. Villa have 10 more shots on target than West Ham (45-35) through eight games.

The Hammers haven't lost in their past four matches in all competitions. Their past two were a 2-1 Europa League victory against Freiburg and a 2-2 draw with Newcastle. On the same day WHU battled to the stalemate with the Magpies, Villa played to a 1-1 draw with Wolves. That impressive draw and their dominance of the Villans should give them confidence, and David Moyes had plenty of time to draw up an effective plan. West Ham have scored 13 goals over the past six meetings. See which team to pick here.

