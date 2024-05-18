Emma Hayes and Chelsea FC exchanged the perfect parting gifts to close out the Barclay's women's Super League season. The league title was the only thing to win after early exits in the Conti Cup, FA Cup, and UEFA's Women's Champions League and they entered the final match day level on points with Manchester City. Chelsea were hanging onto first place by just their fingertips, thanks to a goal differential lead of only two heading into their final match. But, by the end of it, Chelsea were league champions once more.

A narrow win on the road against Manchester United might not have been enough, so Chelsea made quick work of the Red Devils at Old Trafford, opening a four-goal lead by halftime. An early breakthrough by Mayra Ramirez in the opening two minutes was followed by more goals from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Sjoeke Nüsken put Chelsea in cruise control, and second-half goals by Melanie Leupolz and Fran Kirby sealed the title.

It's the seventh league title for Hayes, her fifth consecutive, and final, trophy lift with Chelsea. Now she looks ahead to her new role as head coach of the U.S. women's national team.

Final title kickstarts a new Hayes era

The celebrations might be short-lived, as Hayes' next journey will begin soon. In just two weeks she'll be on the sidelines with the USWNT in a pair of friendlies against South Korea beginning June 1.

The training camp roster has yet to be announced for Hayes' first friendlies, but it'll be her first official camp roster after a collaborative process alongside former interim head coach Twila Kilgore. Kilgore has pivoted to a full-time assistant role on Hayes' USWNT coaching staff. Chelsea FC assistant Denise Reddy is also set to join Hayes on her USWNT staff.

The June friendlies are the first of four matches Hayes will have with the USWNT ahead of the Olympics. The Summer Games are nearly two months away, as the women's football tournament is set to begin July 25 in France.

Mayra the MVP

A massive performance by Ramirez paved the way to the winner's podium for Chelsea. The Colombian international was signed this year from Levante for a record transfer fee and provided two assists along with her two goals.

Built to win

Ramirez's arrival during the January transfer window is just another example of Hayes's lasting legacy at Chelsea. The long-time manager brought some of the biggest names to the club with the likes of Millie Bright, Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr, and Ji So-Yun. The record of player arrivals to Chelsea from international talents to England's finest are part of Hayes's blueprint.

"What a wonderful performance from the team today. I picked a team of leaders from the beginning and I felt it was absolutely [essential] we had the emotional maturity and regulation for a stadium as fitting as this," Hayes said after the game. "We've lost a lot of players today so to have some of them back today, it was just an amazing performance."

Her 12 year stint as manager at Chelsea was a decade-long oil painting. Hayes as the artist holding the brush and every player, staff member, and coach were a unique color that brought the vision to life. Her goals of setting up the club for success and helping women's soccer grow to new heights were achieved, and now new benchmarks are being set.

"To finish here at Old Trafford, I hope to get a glass of wine with Sir Alex in a minute," she said during post-game celebrations. "Everyone told us we couldn't. Everyone said girls can't play, nor can they fill stadiums, nor can they get paid, nor can they create history ... Not only are we not going away but we are going to fill them every week. Women's football now is a serious business and that for me is what it's about."