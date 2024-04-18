Liverpool will attempt to overcome a three-point deficit when they visit Atalanta for the second leg of the 2024 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday on Paramount+. The Reds were heavy favorites ahead of the first leg on their home pitch, but suffered a devastating 3-0 loss. Jurgen Klopp's men were then shut out in Champions League play 2-0 by Crystal Palace, while Atalanta settled for a 2-2 draw against Verona in Serie A. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Atalanta vs. Liverpool odds list the English side as -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Atalanta listed as +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +333 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Atalanta

Atalanta vs. Liverpool date: Thursday, April 18

Atalanta vs. Liverpool time: 3 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. Liverpool time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for Liverpool vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Atalanta vs. Liverpool, Green is picking both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals to hit for a -150 payout. Atalanta have been very good at Gewiss Stadium and have found the back of the net in 14 of their 15 home games this season, so they should be extra confident welcoming a Liverpool team they just clean-sheeted to their home base.



The expert admits he isn't sure whether Klopp will field a more experienced starting XI in order to have a better shot at the Europa League title or reserve his top players to battle it out in Premier League play. However, Green does believe that the Reds will play a more wide open game since they are three points down on the aggregate and score as many goals as possible.



"Atalanta have conceded just 12 goals in 15 league games at the Gewiss Stadium this season, which highlights just how difficult it will be for the Reds to turn this Europa League quarterfinal clash around," Green told SportsLine. Stream the match here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Europa League.