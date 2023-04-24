Atalanta have been spiraling down the Italian Serie A table heading into their match against AS Roma on Monday on Paramount+. They have five losses and two draws in their last 10 matches, dropping to seventh place in the table. Roma have won three consecutive league matches, including a 3-0 win over Udinese last week. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year (offer expires 5/31/23).

Kickoff from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo is set for 2:45 p.m. on Monday. The latest Atalanta vs. Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Atalanta as the +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma as the +210 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the special promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special 30-day free trial with the promo code "FIRSTPICK", so sign up here.

How to watch Atalanta vs. Roma

Roma vs. Atalanta date: Monday, April 24

Roma vs. Atalanta time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Roma vs. Atalanta live stream: Paramount+ (try free for 30 days with promo code "FIRSTPICK")

Italian Serie A picks for Atalanta vs. Roma

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Roma vs. Atalanta, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals for a -135 payout. These teams have already met once this season, with Atalanta escaping in a 1-0 final. However, they only had one shot on goal in the entire match, so they are going to have trouble scoring on Monday with that type of shooting output.

Roma were firing shots throughout the match, but they only directed five of them on target and failed to score. Atalanta have only had three goals scored in three of their last 12 matches, while Roma have gone Under 2.5 goals in 11 of their last 15 matches. Sutton is expecting another low-scoring match on Monday, especially with so much at stake in the table. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can try it free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK".