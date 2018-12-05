Atlanta United vs. Portland Timbers odds: 2018 MLS Cup picks, predictions from a proven soccer expert

The 2018 MLS Cup champion will be crowned Saturday when Atlanta United FC battles the Portland Timbers at 8 p.m. ET. Atlanta United is seeking its first MLS Cup title, while Portland is seeking to win the title for the second time since 2015. Sportsbooks list Atlanta United as a -210 money-line favorite (bet $210 to win $100), while Portland is a massive underdog at +600 (risk $100 to win $600). A draw is listed at +325 (after 90 minutes of play), and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your 2018 MLS Cup picks and predictions, you'll wan't to see who Roger Gonzalez is picking.

Gonzalez grew up playing competitive soccer before becoming one of the world's foremost soccer journalists. After covering soccer all over the globe -- a Champions League final in Italy, Copa America, professional leagues in Argentina -- Gonzalez returned to the U.S. as CBS Sports' top soccer expert. He has his finger on the pulse of MLS teams.

Now, Gonzalez has analyzed Saturday's MLS Cup showdown from every possible angle to reveal a strong money-line pick that he's sharing over at SportsLine.

Gonzalez is well aware that Atlanta United features the most explosive attack in Major League Soccer. In fact, the Five Stripes scored 70 goals this season, the most by any club. Striker Josef Martinez won the 2018 MLS Golden Boot trophy, finishing with 31 regular-season goals, nine more than Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 22. And Atlanta gets the benefit of hosting the 2018 MLS Cup on Saturday, where the Five Stripes lost just two games this season.

But just because Atlanta United features an explosive offensive attack and great home-field advantage doesn't mean they can beat the Timbers on Saturday.

Portland snuck in the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. However, the Timbers enter the 2018 MLS Cup on a nine-game unbeaten streak. And they know what it takes to win a championship on the road, beating the Columbus Crew by a final score of 2-1 in the 2015 MLS Cup.



We can tell you Gonzalez is leaning to the over 2.5 goals in this matchup, and he's also identified a critical x-factor that he believes makes one side of the money line a strong value.

So who wins the 2018 MLS Cup? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the money line a huge value? Visit SportsLine now to get Roger Gonzalez's exclusive pick on Atlanta-Portland in the 2018 MLS Cup, all from an esteemed soccer expert who has his finger on the pulse of the MLS, and find out.