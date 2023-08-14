Granada make their return to La Liga as their 2023-24 campaign gets underway at Atletico Madrid on Monday. Granada were relegated to the Segunda Division in 2021-22, but they make a quick return to the top level. Atletico Madrid overcame a slow start during their 2022-23 La Liga campaign to finish third on the table, behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET. Atletico Madrid are -350 favorites (risk $350 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, while Granada are +950 and a draw is +430. The over/under is set at 2.5 in the latest Atletico Madrid vs. Granada odds.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 167-149-8 for a profit of $2,787 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Atletico Madrid vs. Granada from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Granada vs. Atletico Madrid:

Atletico Madrid vs. Granada money line: Atletico Madrid -350, Granada +950, Draw +430

Atletico Madrid vs. Granada over/under: 2.5 goals

Atletico Madrid vs. Granada spread: Atletico Madrid -1.5 (-115), Granada +1.5 (-115)

AM: Finished third in the La Liga table last season

GRA: Returning to La Liga this year after being relegated in 2021-22

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid rolled late in the 2022-23 campaign, accumulating more points than any other La Liga squad in the second half of the season. Antoine Griezmann returns as the leading goal scorer with 15 last season. Mario Hermoso was tremendous on defense and he contributed three goals and a pair of assists.

Eimer points out that this is a side that has performed extremely well at home. "Looking at how they performed last year at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, they conceded only 15 goals in the 19 games played here. Atletico also managed to keep a total of 13 clean sheets in their last La Liga term," he told SportsLine.

Why you should back Granada

But there's the potential for a big payout if Granada can pull the major upset over Atletico Madrid in their return to La Liga. They have regularly bounced back and forth between the Segunda Division and La Liga, but they're optimistic that 2023-24 can be the start of a prolonged stay at the top.

"They'll have to lean pretty heavily into Albanian striker, Myrto Uzuni, who was by far their best talent in Segunda Division last season," Eimer told SportsLine. "Myrto picked up a massive 22 goals and six assists in his 38 starts with the club, contributing to more than half the goals the club saw throughout the season."

How to make Atletico Madrid vs. Granada picks

Eimer has broken down the La Liga match from every angle and is leaning Under on the goal total.

What are the best bets for Granada vs. Atletico Madrid?