The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues on Monday morning with Australia and Denmark squaring off in the knockout round. Australia won Group B with a total of six points. On the flip side, Denmark was second in Group D, also finishing with six points. The winner of Monday's match advances to play either France or Morocco in the next round.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. ET. Australia are the -105 favorite (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest Australia vs. Denmark odds. Denmark is a +310 underdog, a draw is priced at +215, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Denmark vs. Australia picks or Women's World Cup predictions, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He was also a profitable 24-19 on MLS picks.

Now, Sutton has taken an in-depth look at the Australia vs. Denmark match and just locked in his picks and Women's World Cup predictions. Here are the betting lines for Denmark vs. Australia:

Australia vs. Denmark money line: Australia -105, Denmark +310, Draw +215

Australia vs. Denmark spread: Australia -0.5 (-105)

Australia vs. Denmark over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back Australia

Australia heads into this contest feeling confident. The Matildas recorded two shutout victories during the group stage, including a 4-0 win over Canada on July 31. Despite only controlling 39% of possession, they recorded 10 total shots, with six being on target. Forward Hayley Raso was the main offensive threat for Australia, logging two goals on four shots.

Raso has good footwork and quickness to create space. Forward Caitlin Foord scans the field very well and does a great job setting teammates up. Through three matches, Foord is first on the team in assists (2). The 28-year-old also creates scoring opportunities for herself, recording 10 total shots in her last three games.

Why you should back Denmark

Denmark failed to qualify for the last three editions of the Women's World Cup before this one. They last played in the quarterfinals in 1995, so expect the Danes to come out assertive. During the group stage, Denmark logged two clean sheets. Goalkeeper Lena Christensen has tremendous awareness and reaction time. Christensen has recorded seven total saves thus far at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Midfielder Pernille Harder understands positioning and leverage well. Harder continues to be an asset as an attacker or facilitator. The 30-year-old has notched one goal and one assist through three games. Midfielder Amalie Vangsgaard is another attacking force for Denmark. Vangsgaard has the ability to score in a multitude of ways. She has scored one goal on five shots over the last three outings.

How to make Denmark vs. Australia picks

Sutton has analyzed this Women's World Cup match from every angle and he's leaning Under on the goal total.

