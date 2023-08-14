Australia and England will square off in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals on Wednesday with a spot in the final on the line. The two sides will play at Stadium Australia in Sydney and the winner will go on to face either Spain or Sweden. Tournament co-hosts Australia advanced from the quarterfinals on a dramatic penalty kick shootout against France to earn a spot in their first-ever World Cup semifinal. England are coming off a 2-1 win against Colombia and are headed to the semifinal for a third time in program history. Here's how to watch the upcoming game:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 16 | Time : 6 a.m. ET

: Wednesday, Aug. 16 | : 6 a.m. ET Location : Stadium Australia -- Sydney, Australia

: Stadium Australia -- Sydney, Australia TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (Try for free), Fox Sports app

Fox | fubo (Try for free), Fox Sports app Odds: Australia +230; Draw +185; England +135

Storylines

Australia: The Matildas have waltzed their way into the semifinals and have inspired the heart of the nation along the way. Despite the history-making tournament for the program, they're considered underdogs among odds makers and have a massive challenge against the 2022 Euro champions. It hasn't been an easy road to the final four, having multiple players dealing with various injuries and knocks. They've had to navigate the majority of the tournament without star striker Sam Kerr.

The prolific Chelsea striker is coming off a quarterfinal appearance where she played an extended shift, and now England will need to prepare for her presence no matter the amount of time on the pitch. Caitlin Foord, Hayley Rasso, and Mary Fowler have been sustaining the attack and have excelled in Kerr's absence. Midfielders Kyra Cooney-Cross and Katrina Gorry have become nearly irreplaceable assets in the middle third for Australia and will need another tenacious performance against England.

England: The Lionesses head to their third World Cup semifinal with a chance to finally break through to their first-ever final appearance. They're considered favorites, but manager Sarina Wiegman isn't lost on the significance of the match for both teams. Going up against the host nation won't be an easy feat with a likely swarm of supporters rocking the rafters, and she's been coaching the mental side of the match as well. A deep bench has been and will remain an asset for the team, as winger Lauren James is still serving a suspension from a red card obtained in the round of 16 for violent conduct.

England's path to the semifinals has also been a journey, with a knee injury to Keira Walsh, the James suspension and a penalty kick shootout. Look for good matchups between the attacking lines with Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp and Ella Toone trying to set the tempo in the match and silence the home crowd early.

Prediction

Two teams who desperately want to stamp their first-ever World Cup final ticket might lead to some timid or nervy play in the first half before both sides really try to go for it. Two really good goalkeepers in this match with England's Mary Earps and Australia's Mackenzie Arnold will keep things narrow. Pick: England 2, Australia 1.