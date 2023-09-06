On Oct. 30, one of the most coveted awards in soccer -- the Ballon d'Or -- will be presented to the best soccer player in the world. While it's the 67th edition of the award, it's only the second time it has recognized achievements from the previous season of soccer as opposed to the previous calendar year. Due to that, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the front runners for the award but on Wednesday the official nominees dropped both for the Ballon d'Or but also the other awards that will be presented at the ceremony.

The nominees are well dominated by Barcelona, Argentina and Manchester City players and for good reason, as City won a treble, Barcelona dominated La Liga from wire to wire and Argentina's run to the World Cup title was a magical one for everyone to witness except former Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal. Check out the nominees for each award below:

Ballon d'Or

Andre Onana, Goalkeeper - Inter/Manchester United

Onana, Goalkeeper - Inter/Manchester Josko Gvardiol , Defender - RB Leipzig/Manchester City

, Defender - RB Leipzig/Manchester City Karim Benzema , Forward - Al-Ittihad/ Real Madrid

, Forward - Al-Ittihad/ Jamal Musiala , Midfielder - Bayern Munich

, Midfielder - Bayern Munich Mohamed Salah, Forward - Liverpool

Jude Bellingham , Midfielder - Real Madrid/ Borussia Dortmund

, Midfielder - Real Madrid/ Buyayo Saka, Forward - Arsenal

Randal Kolo Muani , Forward - Paris Saint-Germain/Eintracht Frankfurt

, Forward - Saint-Germain/Eintracht Frankfurt Kevin De Bruyne , Midfielder - Manchester City

, Midfielder - Manchester City Bernardo Silva , Midfielder - Manchester City

, Midfielder - Manchester City Khvicha Kvaratskhelia , Forward - Napoli

, Forward - Ruben Dias, Defender - Manchester City

Nicolo Barella, Midfielder - Inter

Erling Haaland, Forward - Manchester City

Emiliano Martinez , Goalkeeper - Aston Villa

, Goalkeeper - Yassine Bounou , Goalkeeper - Sevilla/Al-Hilal

, Goalkeeper - Sevilla/Al-Hilal Martin Odegaard , Midfielder - Arsenal

, Midfielder - Arsenal Julian Alvarez, Forward - Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan , Midfielder - Barcelona/Manchester City

, Midfielder - Barcelona/Manchester City Vinicius Junior , Forward - Real Madrid

Women's Ballon d'Or

Kadiditou Diani, Forward - Paris Saint-Germain/Lyon

Linda Caicedo, Forward - Real Madrid

Alba Redondo, Forward - Levante

Rachel Daly, Forward - Aston Villa

Fridolina Rolfo, Forward - Barcelona

Olga Carmona, Defender - Real Madrid

Georgia Stanway, Midfielder - Bayern Munich

Kopa Trophy - Best young player

Jude Bellingham, Midfielder - Real Madrid/Borussia Dortmund

Gavi , Midfielder - Barcelona

, Midfielder - Barcelona Jamal Musiala, Midfielder - Bayern Munich

Eduardo Camavinga, Midfielder - Real Madrid

Camavinga, Midfielder - Real Madrid Pedri, Midfielder - Barcelona

Xavi Simons , Midfielder - PSV/RB Leipzig

, Midfielder - PSV/RB Leipzig Alejandro Balde , Defender - Barcelona

, Defender - Barcelona Antonio Silva , Defender - Benfica

, Defender - Rasmus Hojlund , Forward - Strum Graz/Atalanta/Manchester United

, Forward - Strum Graz/Atalanta/Manchester United Elye Wahi , Forward - Montpellier/Lens

Yachine Trophy - Best goalkeeper