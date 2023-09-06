On Oct. 30, one of the most coveted awards in soccer -- the Ballon d'Or -- will be presented to the best soccer player in the world. While it's the 67th edition of the award, it's only the second time it has recognized achievements from the previous season of soccer as opposed to the previous calendar year. Due to that, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the front runners for the award but on Wednesday the official nominees dropped both for the Ballon d'Or but also the other awards that will be presented at the ceremony.
The nominees are well dominated by Barcelona, Argentina and Manchester City players and for good reason, as City won a treble, Barcelona dominated La Liga from wire to wire and Argentina's run to the World Cup title was a magical one for everyone to witness except former Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal. Check out the nominees for each award below:
Ballon d'Or
- Andre Onana, Goalkeeper - Inter/Manchester United
- Josko Gvardiol, Defender - RB Leipzig/Manchester City
- Karim Benzema, Forward - Al-Ittihad/ Real Madrid
- Jamal Musiala, Midfielder - Bayern Munich
- Mohamed Salah, Forward - Liverpool
- Jude Bellingham, Midfielder - Real Madrid/ Borussia Dortmund
- Buyayo Saka, Forward - Arsenal
- Randal Kolo Muani, Forward - Paris Saint-Germain/Eintracht Frankfurt
- Kevin De Bruyne, Midfielder - Manchester City
- Bernardo Silva, Midfielder - Manchester City
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Forward - Napoli
- Ruben Dias, Defender - Manchester City
- Nicolo Barella, Midfielder - Inter
- Erling Haaland, Forward - Manchester City
- Emiliano Martinez, Goalkeeper - Aston Villa
- Yassine Bounou, Goalkeeper - Sevilla/Al-Hilal
- Martin Odegaard, Midfielder - Arsenal
- Julian Alvarez, Forward - Manchester City
- Ilkay Gundogan, Midfielder - Barcelona/Manchester City
- Vinicius Junior, Forward - Real Madrid
Women's Ballon d'Or
- Kadiditou Diani, Forward - Paris Saint-Germain/Lyon
- Linda Caicedo, Forward - Real Madrid
- Alba Redondo, Forward - Levante
- Rachel Daly, Forward - Aston Villa
- Fridolina Rolfo, Forward - Barcelona
- Olga Carmona, Defender - Real Madrid
- Georgia Stanway, Midfielder - Bayern Munich
Kopa Trophy - Best young player
- Jude Bellingham, Midfielder - Real Madrid/Borussia Dortmund
- Gavi, Midfielder - Barcelona
- Jamal Musiala, Midfielder - Bayern Munich
- Eduardo Camavinga, Midfielder - Real Madrid
- Pedri, Midfielder - Barcelona
- Xavi Simons, Midfielder - PSV/RB Leipzig
- Alejandro Balde, Defender - Barcelona
- Antonio Silva, Defender - Benfica
- Rasmus Hojlund, Forward - Strum Graz/Atalanta/Manchester United
- Elye Wahi, Forward - Montpellier/Lens
Yachine Trophy - Best goalkeeper
- Yassine Bounou - Sevilla/Al-Hilal
- Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid
- Mike Maignan - Milan
- Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - Barcelona
- Ederson - Manchester City
- Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa
- Andre Onana - Inter/ Manchester United
- Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal
- Dominik Livakovic - Dinamo Zagreb/Fenerbahce
- Brice Samba - Lens