Barcelona vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel, start time : How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Barca and Sevilla will also meet in the Copa del Rey final
Barcelona and Sevilla face off on Saturday in the 30th round of La Liga action in what's is a potential preview of the Copa del Rey final as the two teams meet for the title in May.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barca doesn't get the result it needs, struggling in defense as the two teams draw. Barcelona 2, Sevilla 2.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas preview
Real Madrid is on the road at Las Palmas, where Barcelona couldn't get a victory this seas...
-
Bayern vs. Dortmund preview
It's No. 1 vs. No. 3 in the Bundesliga
-
Burnley player pulls off karate goal
Burnley has the goal of the week anywhere in the world
-
Man. United vs. Crystal Palace
The Red Devils are hoping an in-form Pogba is ready to roll
-
Worst ref decision of 2018 in Argentina
This was shocking and he'll certainly regret the call after seeing the replay
-
LAFC vs. LA Galaxy preview
It's the battle of Los Angeles between the league's most decorated club and its newest