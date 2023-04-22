Barcelona welcome Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou on Sunday as La Liga's leaders host third place with Diego Simeone's men eyeing second if bitter rivals Real Madrid slip up at any point. Xavi's Barca have pretty much secured top spot ahead of both Real and Atleti but they cannot afford too many dropped points if they want to avoid some late doubt creeping in. As always, this is one of the Spanish game's top fixtures and a prestigious battel between two teams with star studded rosters.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Apr. 23 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Sunday, Apr. 23 | 10:15 a.m. ET Location: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ESPN | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Barca -110; Draw: +240; Atleti +320 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Barca: History could be made with 15-year-old Lamine Yamal named in the squad ahead of what could be a record senior debut if the wonderkid is involved. Andreas Christensen remains out injured while Sergi Roberto has a hamstring problem which could rule him out for a while. Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong are all closing on their returns and Xavi could go with Ansu Fati and Marcos Alonso from the start here. Jules Kounde could switch to right-back with Roberto injured while Alejandro Balde could drop back to fill Jordi Alba's role to make space for Fati.

Possible Barca XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Balde; Kessie, Busquets (c), Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati.

CBS Sports has the soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Atleti: Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia are both suspended while Memphis Depay is an injury doubt and Reinildo is a long-term absentee. Stefan Savic could return as Antoine Griezmann comes up against his former club while Alvaro Morata might also start.

Possible Atleti XI: Oblak; Hermoso, Savic, Gimenez; Molina, De Paul, Barrios, Koke (c), Carrasco; Morata, Griezmann.

Prediction

This one should be fun with a few goals but Atleti have a great chance to turn up the pressure for second spot and are in great La Liga form with eight wins from their last nine. Cholo's men could sneak an away win here to keep dreaming about second spot as Real prepare for another UEFA Champions League semifinal. Pick: Barca 1, Atleti 2.