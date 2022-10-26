The Champions League returns to action this Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Bayern Munich @ Barcelona
What to Know
Bayern Munchen and Barcelona will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Spotify Camp Nou on Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage. Bayern Munchen won 4-2 against Viktoria Plzen two weeks ago. Barcelona tied Inter Milan 3-3 in their previous leg to earn one point. Right now, Bayern Munchen (12 points) leads Group C, while Barcelona (four points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. We'll see if Barcelona can prevent Bayern Munchen from accumulating any more points. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.
How To Watch
- Who: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Spotify Camp Nou
- TV: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Barcelona +110; Draw +275; Bayern +215
