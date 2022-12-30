La Liga leaders Barcelona will have Robert Lewandowski available for Saturday's clash with local rivals RCD Espanyol after his three match suspension was at least temporarily lifted. The Poland international saw red against Osasuna before the FIFA World Cup break and was due to miss this one but Barca's appeal means that Xavi can now count on the hitman.

"Robert Lewandowski can play in the derby after all!" read Barcelona's statement. "The dispute settlement court in Madrid issued a precautionary measure against the suspension imposed by the court of arbitration for sport, meaning the Polish international will be able to line up against Espanyol in the 2pm CET kick-off at Spotify Camp Nou. He was shown a red card in the last game before the World Cup break, away to Osasuna. After getting booked twice in the first half, his side was left with ten men but still managed to win the game 2-1. He was issued a three-match ban afterwards, a decision that club appealed."

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 | Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 31 | 8:00 a.m. ET Location: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Catalonia,Spain

Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Catalonia,Spain TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ESPN | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Barcelona -500; Draw: +550; Espanyol +1400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Barcelona: Xavi has received a double boost with the news that Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo are available. The defender had been injured but has been passed fit while Lewandowski had been suspended until an appeal. Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele are expected to start while Gavi could miss out on a starting berth if Frenkie de Jong starts. Franck Kessie and Sergi Roberto are both included while Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso could start at full back with Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia at the heart of the defense.

Espanyol: Keidi Bare is out with ligament damage while Adria Pedrosa is a doubt after a hernia. Leandro Cabrera is back from suspension and Martin Braithwaite could feature against his former club after his free transfer move.

Prediction

With Lewandowski back and available, it is difficult looking beyond Barca and a win here against their Catalan visitors. Pick: Barcelona 2, Espanyol 0.