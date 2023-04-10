Barcelona aim to bounce back from a disappointing result as they return to Spanish La Liga action with a home matchup against Girona on Monday. Barcelona (23-2-2) were ousted from the Copa del Rey by rival Real Madrid on Wednesday. They entered the semifinal second-leg match with a 1-0 aggregate lead but were routed 4-0 by Los Blancos at the Camp Nou. Now they will try to regain momentum, and they entered the weekend leading second-place Real by 12 points in La Liga's table. Girona (9-7-11), in their third season all-time in the top flight, and first since 2019, sit 11th in the table and are seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Barcelona vs. Girona spread: Barcelona -1.5 (-120)

Barcelona vs. Girona over/under: 3.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Girona money line: Barcelona -330, Girona +850, Draw +430

BAR: Barca have outscored their past 10 league opponents 17-3.

GIR: They have conceded 14 goals in their past seven road games.

Why you should back Barcelona



The Blaugrana have been the league's best team on both ends all season, and that has been especially true at Camp Nou. They are 11-2-0 at home, with a 27-2 advantage in goals. They are a league-best plus-44 in goal differential overall on the strength of a defense that has yielded just nine goals in 27 matches. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the league's leader by a wide margin in clean sheets (20) and save percentage (88.7). Of course, it helps that Barca hold the ball almost 63% of the time and have allowed just 235 shots and 60 on net, all easily the best in La Liga.

The hosts will be eager to atone for their poor finishing form in Wednesday's match. Girona have yielded 42 goals, sixth-most in the league, and are minus-6 in road goal differential (17-23). Only 10 of the visitors' 34 points have come from away matches (2-4-7). The Blaugrana certainly have the firepower to pile up goals, and they could be looking to make a statement. Robert Lewandowski leads the league with 17 goals, and Ansu Fati (four) and Ferran Torres (three) are among many lethal options.

Why you should back Girona

The Blanquivermells have been surprisingly competitive after making their way to the top flight through the playoffs last year. They were expected to be headed right back down after finishing sixth in the Segunda Division in 2021-22. Yet they have been piling up goals, with their 42 so far ranking fourth in the league. Eight players have scored at least twice, led by Cristhian Stuani (seven goals) and Valentin Castellanos (six).

They also put up a serious fight in the last meeting, a 1-0 loss where they equaled Barca's eight shots and had a 3-2 deficit in attempts on target. Girona will be rested and healthy, while Barca are still recovering from an emotional midweek loss to their rivals. Girona have three victories and a draw from their past six matches. They scored at least twice in five of them, including a 6-2 victory against Almeria.

