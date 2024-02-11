After drawing away to Granada, Barcelona have a chance to make up for it in the reverse fixture. Winning their last two matches by a narrow margin, this would be a time to get their attack back on track ahead of their Champions League tie with Napoli on Feb. 21. With Xavi stepping down at the end of the season and La Liga getting further out of reach by the day, these matches are becoming tune-ups for UCL play.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match, and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 11 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -475; Draw +550; Granada +1100

Storylines

Barcelona: After scoring for Barcelona and starting to make consistent appearances from the bench, Vitor Roque is suspended after being sent off against Alaves. Sergi Roberto, Ferran Torres, Oriol Romeu, Joao Felix, and Marcos Alonso will also miss the match as Barcelona's depth is mainly limited to academy players.

Granada: Mired in the relegation zone, Granada will be up against it in the match, especially after the departure of Bryan Zaragoza to Bayern Munich. Even with Barcelona's depleted attack, Granada concede almost two goals per game while struggling to score themselves.

Prediction

Barcelona will grab this victory with ease but it won't answer many questions on if the team can advance past the round of 16 in the Champions League. Pick: Barcelona 3, Granada 0