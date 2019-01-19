Barcelona vs. Leganes: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

La Liga leader Barcelona welcomes 13th-place Leganes to the Camp Nou on Saturday for the 20th matchday with Lionel Messi and company looking to build a cushion atop the table. Barca is 13-4-2 with 43 points, currently resting five points above Atletico Madrid. Leganes, meanwhile, is 5-7-7 with 22 points and currently sits just three points above the drop zone.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Leganes

Date : Saturday, Jan. 20



: Saturday, Jan. 20 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou in Barcelona



: Camp Nou in Barcelona TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -900 / Leganes +2200 / Draw +775

Storylines

Barcelona: The club has won six league games in a row and is scoring at a crazy rate. The second highest-scoring team in La Liga is Sevilla with 31 goals -- Barca has 53. The team looks like it is well on its way towards winning the title unless some major slip-ups occur.

Leganes: This club has done enough so far to avoid relegation, but it's going to need probably another 15 more points or so to be safe.There is a lot at stake with some big opponents coming up, and these are games that if you can get a point out of it, you'll consider it a victory.

Barcelona vs. Leganes prediction

Messi scores twice, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele also score in an easy victory.

Pick: Barcelona (-900)