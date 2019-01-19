Barcelona vs. Leganes: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Barca is riding a wave of six straight league wins
La Liga leader Barcelona welcomes 13th-place Leganes to the Camp Nou on Saturday for the 20th matchday with Lionel Messi and company looking to build a cushion atop the table. Barca is 13-4-2 with 43 points, currently resting five points above Atletico Madrid. Leganes, meanwhile, is 5-7-7 with 22 points and currently sits just three points above the drop zone.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Leganes
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 20
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou in Barcelona
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barcelona -900 / Leganes +2200 / Draw +775
Storylines
Barcelona: The club has won six league games in a row and is scoring at a crazy rate. The second highest-scoring team in La Liga is Sevilla with 31 goals -- Barca has 53. The team looks like it is well on its way towards winning the title unless some major slip-ups occur.
Leganes: This club has done enough so far to avoid relegation, but it's going to need probably another 15 more points or so to be safe.There is a lot at stake with some big opponents coming up, and these are games that if you can get a point out of it, you'll consider it a victory.
Barcelona vs. Leganes prediction
Messi scores twice, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele also score in an easy victory.
Pick: Barcelona (-900)
