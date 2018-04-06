Barcelona vs. Leganes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Barcelona takes on Leganes in La Liga action on Saturday, just days after Barca's 4-1 win against Roma in the Champions League, leaving the Blaugrana on the brink of the semifinals.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Barca is in first place in the league with 76 points and a nine-point lead. They are playing to accumulate points and close in on the title, while Leganes is in 13th place with 36 points and 15 clear of the drop zone, meaning they are probably save from relegation. Now it's just about finishing as high as possible.

Prediction

Barca will have their upcoming Champions League match versus Roma in mind, and some big names will likely be rested. But Barca is still strong enough to get a win, even potentially while resting Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.