It has been quite a run for Mallorca lately, booking a place in the Copa Del Rey final and also knocking off title contenders Girona, but now they'll have to face a Barcelona side that has been a mixed bag this season. A victory could potentially take Xavi's men second in La Liga, but they'll also have one eye on facing Napoli in the Champions League where things are knotted up at 1-1 after the first leg of play.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Friday, March 8 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

: Friday, March 8 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys -- Barcelona, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -230; Draw +340; Mallorca +650

Storylines

Barcelona: Lamine Yamal could miss the fixture with a knock to the knee which is a concern because, after Robert Lewandowski, he has been Barcelona's second best attacker. With Pedri and Frenkie De Jong already out, Xavi will have fitness issues to cope with but those are still easier to deal with than missing Yamal, which is saying something when the young attacker is still only 16. Following a draw with Athletic Bilbao last time out, not only is a result important for the table but it's also critical for gaining positive momentum before facing Napoli.

Mallorca: Mallorca are riding high on their current form and coming into the match on house money. Already qualifying for the Copa Del Rey final and being six points clear of relegation, it's clear what will define their season. This will be a good opportunity to test themselves against a flawed Barcelona side but if Mallorca can't net a result, that's okay as long as they don't suffer a heavy defeat.

Prediction

Without Yamal, Barcelona won't know who to look to for inventiveness adding yet another draw to their disappointing season. Pick: Barcelona 1, Mallorca 1