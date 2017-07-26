Barcelona vs. Manchester United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Messi and Neymar on TV, stream online
It's another International Champions Cup match for these two big clubs
Barcelona and Manchester United square off on Wednesday in the International Champions Cup. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Landover, Maryland
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV and Watch ESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Barcelona to win - 17/20
Draw - 29/10
Manchester United to win 13/5
Prediction
Barca wins and Neymar scores again. Barcelona 2, Manchester United 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
USA vs. Jamaica preview
The title is on the line on Wednesday night
-
City to match Real's Mbappe offer
There is a lot to unravel with all the reports involving the 18-year-old phenom and we're here...
-
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid preview
The two clubs meet in California on Wednesday night
-
Transfer rumors: Bale, Coutinho
And Gio Dos Santos may soon have someone close to him at the Galaxy
-
Dom Dwyer traded to Orlando City
The striker is staying in the league but headed east
-
Neymar staying after all?
Messi, Suarez and Pique are trying to convince him to stay, but Neymar's father is asking for...
Add a Comment