Barcelona vs. Manchester United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Messi and Neymar on TV, stream online

It's another International Champions Cup match for these two big clubs

Barcelona and Manchester United square off on Wednesday in the International Champions Cup. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Landover, Maryland
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV and Watch ESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Barcelona to win - 17/20
Draw - 29/10
Manchester United to win 13/5

Prediction

Barca wins and Neymar scores again. Barcelona 2, Manchester United 0. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

