Barcelona's dream of winning La Liga could end on Thursday during Matchday 37. Lionel Messi and Co. trail Real Madrid by four points with two games to go, and this is a must-win match as a result. Barca has to win this match and Real must drop points against Villarreal for the race to remain open entering the final matchday.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, July 16

: Thursday, July 16 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou - Barcelona, Spain

: Camp Nou - Barcelona, Spain TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -700; Draw +380; Osasuna +1800 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barca: The pressure is on now. Barca has to avoid the same mishaps that saw them drop points time after time since play returned. The attack appears to be clicking a bit more but still lacks sharpness. Expect Barca to have the majority of the chances and to win at home, but will they have enough late when the pressure is on and if the score is level? It must be perfection from here on out for Quique Setien's club.

Osasuna: Safe from relegation, the goal now is a top-half finish. One more win will likely do that. But expecting them to get it here is unrealistic. Osasuna's defense is too inconsistent and leaves space over the top far too often. Expect Barca to score early, but if Osasuna can stay organized and limit mistakes when defending one-on-one, they will have a shot to stay in this.

Barca vs. Osasuna prediction

Messi scores twice and Barca wins. Pick: Barca 3, Osasuna 0