Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds

Barcelona visits Rayo Vallecano on Saturday in La Liga play just days after star Lionel Messi returned to training following his arm fracture. Messi isn't expected to play in this one, but Barca is expected to get a win, looking to build off the 5-1 victory over rival Real Madrid in El Clasico last weekend.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano

Date : Saturday, Nov. 3



: Saturday, Nov. 3 Time : 3:45 p.m. ET



: 3:45 p.m. ET Location : Vallecas Stadium in Madrid



: Vallecas Stadium in Madrid TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -360 / Rayo +850 / Draw +485

Storylines

Barcelona: Ernesto Valverde's team is riding high after crushing rival Real Madrid and hope to get Lionel Messi back from injury soon. But it's too early to expect him to play in this one, so they'll likely keep looking to win without him, as Philippe Coutinho will be tasked as the creator.

Rayo: This team is second to last in the table and really struggling on both ends of the pitch. But the biggest problem is at the back, allowing 20 goals in 10 games, the second-worst mark in the league. They'll need to close down quickly in the final third to have any chance of getting a point.

Barcelona vs. Rayo prediction

Barca gets a victory without Messi, and Munir and Luis Suarez score.

Pick: Barcelona -360