Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds
Here's what to know about this match
Barcelona visits Rayo Vallecano on Saturday in La Liga play just days after star Lionel Messi returned to training following his arm fracture. Messi isn't expected to play in this one, but Barca is expected to get a win, looking to build off the 5-1 victory over rival Real Madrid in El Clasico last weekend.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 3
- Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Vallecas Stadium in Madrid
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barcelona -360 / Rayo +850 / Draw +485
Storylines
Barcelona: Ernesto Valverde's team is riding high after crushing rival Real Madrid and hope to get Lionel Messi back from injury soon. But it's too early to expect him to play in this one, so they'll likely keep looking to win without him, as Philippe Coutinho will be tasked as the creator.
Rayo: This team is second to last in the table and really struggling on both ends of the pitch. But the biggest problem is at the back, allowing 20 goals in 10 games, the second-worst mark in the league. They'll need to close down quickly in the final third to have any chance of getting a point.
Barcelona vs. Rayo prediction
Barca gets a victory without Messi, and Munir and Luis Suarez score.
Pick: Barcelona -360
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool vs. Arsenal preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Man. United vs. Bournemouth preview
Here's everything you need to know about the game
-
MLS Playoffs bracket, schedule
Here's what you need to know about the upcoming playoffs in MLS
-
Barcelona vs. Cultura preview
Barca will be without Messi, but it shouldn't matter against a third division side
-
Arsenal vs. Blackpool EFL Cup preview
The Gunners are looking for their 12th win in their last 13 games
-
Chelsea vs. Derby EFL Cup preview
The Blues face the club that upset Manchester United