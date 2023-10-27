It's another showdown for the top spot in the table when Barcelona host Real Madrid in a 2023-24 Spanish La Liga El Clasico matchup. The fierce rivals have combined for 62 La Liga titles, and the all-time league series leans slightly to Real, who have a 77-35-74 edge. Real Madrid (8-1-1) sit atop La Liga's table, even on points with Girona and one point ahead of Barca (7-3-0). Both teams played Champions League matches midweek, with Los Blancos knocking off Braga 2-1 on Tuesday and Barcelona beating Shakhtar Donetsk by the same score Wednesday.

Kickoff is set for 10:15 a.m. ET at Camp Nou. The latest Barcelona vs. Real Madrid odds list Barcelona as slight +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140), with Real +150 underdogs and a draw priced at +225. The over/under for total match goals is set at 2.5.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid spread: Barcelona -0.5 (+150)

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid money line: Barcelona +140, Real Madrid +150, Draw +225

BAR: Has scored at least two goals in nine of 13 total matches.

RMA: Has conceded more than once in two of 13 overall games.

Why you should back Barcelona

The Blaugrana are always tough to beat at Camp Nou, and they have won all four matches there in league play. They have outscored their home opponents 10-2, most recently beating sixth-place Athletic Bilbao 1-0. Star striker Robert Lewandowski, who has a team-high five goals, could be out with an ankle injury. But Barca's depth is one of their strengths, and players like Ferran Torres, Joao Felix and youngsters Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez can step up.

Torres has started just five of his nine appearances but is second on the team with three goals despite averaging 51 minutes. The other three have each scored once, and Torres and Lopez had the goals against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday. Barca continues to dominate possession, leading La Liga at 68.5% (10% higher than any other team). They outshot Real 17-11, with a 7-3 advantage on target, in the most recent meeting at Camp Nou, a 2-1 victory. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos are much healthier and had one more day to rest, which was needed since their UCL match was in Portugal while Barca played at home. Fatigue shouldn't be an issue, and Barcelona could be missing a half-dozen key players. Real's top player has been in stunning form, as Jude Bellingham has 11 goals in 12 matches since joining from Borussia Dortmund over the summer. The 20-year-old midfielder leads La Liga with eight goals and also has two assists in league matches.

Real lead the league in shots with 178 and have put 72 on net, also a league-high. Facilitators Rodrygo (one goal, one assist) and Toni Kroos (team-high three assists) can pick apart most defenses. Barcelona have conceded 10 goals already after allowing 20 all of last season. Los Blancos have allowed seven in the 10 matches, and only 29% of opponent shots are on target. Vinicius Junior (two goals, one assist) will cause trouble for Barca's back line alongside Bellingham. See which team to pick here.

