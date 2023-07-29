It's the latest edition of El Clasico on Saturday when Barcelona face Real Madrid in a preseason friendly at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The La Liga giants are expected to battle for the Spanish league title again in 2023-24, with the season set to start Aug. 11. Barcelona are defending La Liga champions, finishing 10 points ahead of second-place Real last year to win their 27th title. Real won the 2021-22 crown for their record 35th, and one of these teams has been league champion 17 of the past 20 years. Karim Benzema left Real Madrid, but they paid big money to bring in Jude Bellingham to join young stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. Robert Lewandowski remains with Barcelona, who added Ilkay Gundogan and have plenty of rising stars themselves.

Why you should back Barcelona

The Blaugrana dominated their first preseason match, beating Vissel Kobe of Japan's J1 League 2-0. Their match last Saturday against Juventus was canceled after a stomach virus broke out within the team. As many as 15 players were affected, and now they are in a crunch to get ready for the season. That could mean more minutes for top-line players. They put 10 of 22 shots on target against Vissel Kobe. Then they lost 5-3 to Arsenal on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, getting a goal from Lewandowski. They'll be eager to put on a more well-rounded performance Saturday.

Lewandowski remains the star for Barcelona, and he scored 23 goals last season. Gudogan got lost in the shuffle at times on a loaded Man City team, but he still scored eight goals and added four assists. Ferran Torres will be among the players eager to keep impressing manager Xavi. The 23-year-old started 14 of 33 appearances last season and scored four goals. Ansu Fati and Pedri, who both just turned 20, also could play big roles Saturday. They combined for 13 goals last season. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos dominated the last meeting between these teams, winning 4-0 at Camp Nou to advance to the final of the Copa del Rey on 4-1 aggregate. They beat Osasuna to win that title and also claimed the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup. They lost to Man United in the Champions League semifinals. Now they're gearing up for what they hope to be a more successful season. Vinicius will carry the scoring load, and new addition Jude Bellingham was one of the most coveted transfer targets. The 20-year-old had eight goals and four assists for Borussia Dortmund in 2022-23.

Benzema had a hat trick in the Copa del Rey rout, but Vinicius also scored, and the young Brazilian netted the winner in Real's preseason opener against AC Milan. Los Blancos were down 2-0 at halftime, but Federico Valverde had a brace before Vinicious sealed the 3-2 victory. Real got a goal from Bellingham in a 2-0 victory against Man United on Wednesday. Vinicius, 23, had 10 goals and nine assists last season in a secondary role, and Rodrygo, 22, had nine goals and eight assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

