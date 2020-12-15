First-place Real Sociedad get set to visit eighth-place Barcelona in a midweek clash on Wednesday at Camp Nou. Real Sociedad are coming off a 1-1 draw against Eibar, while Barcelona are coming off a 1-0 win against Levante. Real Sociedad have little room for error as they sit in first place tied on 26 points with Atletico Madrid. A win for Barcelona could see them jump two spots into sixth place.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 16

: Wednesday, Dec. 16 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona +163; Draw +333; Real Sociedad +400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: The team has gotten back to winning, but Barca are still doing it by relying on magical moments from Lionel Messi. The team dominated the match in possession and shots against Levante on Sunday, but squandered any type of actual opportunities in front of goal before Messi came to the rescue in the 76th minute. The Blaugrana will need to do better to execute against table leaders Real Sociedad, as the opposition is getting back key players from injury. Frenkie de Jong and Philippe Coutinho will probably have to cover more ground for Braca in this match in order to ensure the win.

Real Sociedad: While they haven't been overly dominating in the league as they once were, Real Sociedad are still on top of the table coming off of three consecutive draws against La Liga competition. The team is looking to get back to winning as Real welcome back midfielder David Silva. It's unknown whether or not forward Mikel Oyarzabal will be available, as the team continues to miss his goal scoring. He leads La Liga with seven goal scored. Silva will be tasked with the usual playmaking, but could be given the green light to take his shot as well.

Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad prediction

Both teams come aggressive, but Barca get a goal in the first half and an insurance goal in the second half, getting another win. Pick: Barcelona 2, Real Sociedad 1