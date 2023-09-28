Barcelona are looking to bounce back from a disappointing draw when they host Sevilla on Friday in a 2023-24 Spanish La Liga match at Camp Nou. Barcelona (5-2-0) played to a 2-2 stalemate with Mallorca on Tuesday. They are the defending champions but could be weary during a busy period, as this will be their fifth match over the past two weeks. Sevilla (2-1-3) come off an impressive 5-1 victory against Almeria on Tuesday and are unbeaten in their past four matches in all competitions. They also played to a 1-1 draw with Lens of France's Ligue 1 in the UEFA Champions League last week.

Kickoff in Barcelona is set for 3 p.m. ET. Barcelona are -355 favorites (risk $355 to win $100) in the latest Barcelona vs. Sevilla odds, while Sevilla are +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Barcelona vs. Sevilla spread: Barca -1.5 (-110)

Barcelona vs. Sevilla over/under: 3.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Sevilla money line: Barca -355, Sevilla +700, Draw +350

BAR: Barcelona have scored at least twice in seven straight overall matches.

SEV: Sevilla have conceded one goal over their past three league games.

Why you should back Barcelona

The Blaugrana are in the midst of a tiring stretch, but they have superior talent and depth. Star striker Robert Lewandowski and key defenders Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen all sat out most of Tuesday's game, so they should be fresh. Lewandowski led La Liga in goals with 23 last season and has a league-best five in 2023-24. Raphina got his second goal of the season Tuesday and is one of nine Barcelona players with at least one assist. Lewandowski has a team-high three.

Barcelona are 3-0-0 at Camp Nou, outscoring opponents 10-2. They had a 37-4 goal advantage in 19 home matches last season (15-3-1). Sevilla are 6-6-9 and have conceded 33 goals in 21 road matches since the start of 2022-23. Sevilla have conceded at least once in six of eight overall matches this season, while Barca have four clean sheets in eight games. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Sevilla

Barca have been really busy over the past weeks, so their lineup will be depleted by players resting and some injuries. Sevilla are 2-2-0 in their past four matches, and the convincing victory against Almeria should give them confidence. Youssef En-Nesyri, Erik Lamela, and Dodi Lukebakio all scored their second goals of the season. Los Nervionenses put nine of 18 shots on target while allowing just one on frame.

Sevilla defeated Roma in last year's Europa League final to earn a spot in the Champions League. They got through Manchester United and Juventus on their way to that final. The draw with Lens, who finished second in Ligue 1 last season, also shows that the team has forward momentum. The club finished 12th in La Liga last season but added some interesting pieces in the summer. They include Lukebakio and longtime Real Madrid star defender Sergio Ramos. See which team to pick here.

