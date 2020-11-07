Rising star Ansu Fati is likely to be sidelined for an extended period of time after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's 5-2 thrashing of Real Betis in La Liga.
LATEST NEWS ‼ Tests carried out this afternoon have shown that Ansu Fati has an internal meniscus tear in his left knee. The treatment to be followed will be determined in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/CF3FZaur5P— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 7, 2020
The 18-year-old managed to play the first half before making way for the legendary Lionel Messi at half-time and the Argentina international went on to score twice in the second 45.
Fati, Spain's youngest-ever goal scorer at senior level after his strike against Ukraine in UEFA's Nations League in September, has a torn meniscus in his left knee.
November 7, 2020
Barca say that the teenager's "necessary treatment" will be "determined in the coming days."
Fati has scored five goals from 10 appearances across all competitions so far this season with two assists.