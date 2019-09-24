Barcelona's Lionel Messi suffers thigh injury in first La Liga start of the season

After missing most of the season thus far due to a calf injury, Lionel Messi made his first start in La Liga on Tuesday against Villarreal and only lasted one half of action. Messi was taken off at halftime of the match which Barca won 2-1. Just after the half-hour mark, Messi picked up an injury that resulted in him exciting the field to receive medical attention. Ousmane Dembele came on to replace him to start the second half.

It appeared that the medical staff was working on his left thigh or groin area when he came off the field. He missed more than a month at the start of the season with his calf issues in early August.

After the match, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said in a press conference that Messi had some discomfort in his thigh and "that's why we didn't want to risk it."

Barcelona takes on Getafe this weekend in La Liga, and Inter Milan next week in the Champions League. Both games can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free). If Messi is expected to be fine in the next couple days, don't be surprised if he's rested this weekend ahead of the visit from Inter Milan.

Barca opened up the Champions League last week with a goalless draw at Borussia Dortmund.

CBS Sports will update this story as more info becomes available.