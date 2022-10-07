Der Klassiker is on tap in the Bundesliga this weekend, with Borussia Dortmund hosting Bayern Munich in a battle of top-four teams at Westfalenstadion. Bayern (4-3-1) have won 10 straight league titles but are off to an uneven start. They appear to be righting things, taking a 4-0 victory against Bayern Leverkusen on Friday to start Matchweek 8 and a 5-0 drubbing of Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Dortmund (5-0-3) won consecutive titles before Bayern's current run, and they also are off to a rocky beginning. They have lost two of their past three league matches, including a 3-2 setback to Koln last Saturday, but they beat Sevilla 4-1 on the road in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET in Dortmund, Germany. Caesars Sportsbook lists Bayern as a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich odds. Dortmund are a +330 underdog, a draw is priced at +370 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund picks or Der Klassiker predictions, be sure to check out what soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 242-236-7 on all soccer picks in 2002, going 8-4 (+3.45 units) on Bundesliga plays.

Now, Eimer has broken down Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund from all sides and just revealed his coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich:

Dortmund vs. Bayern spread: Bayern -0.5 (-150)

Dortmund vs. Bayern over/under: 3.5 goals

Dortmund vs. Bayern money line: Dortmund +330, Bayern -155, Draw +370

BVB: Borussia Dortmund have at least one goal in 11 of 12 games in all competitions

FCB: Bayern have seven clean sheets in their 13 matches in all competitions

Dortmund vs. Bayern picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Bayern Munich



Bayern have remained among the league's best on both ends of the pitch, but the results haven't reflected that. They have scored 23 goals, five more than any other team, while conceding just six. Key midfielders Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich are both expected to be out after testing positive for COVID, but FCB have plenty of talent in reserve. They are likely to go with the same setup as the one that had success with the key midfielders missing Tuesday. That means Serge Gnabry up top, with Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala behind him.

Sane had three goals in the victories last week, while Mane had two and Gnabry and Musiala had one apiece. Bayern hold 10 percent more possession than any other team, with their 68.3% rate well ahead of No. 3 Dortmund (55.9). They also lead the league in shots (181) and attempts on target (76) by a huge margin. FCB have scored 13 goals in the past four meetings with Dortmund. They had a 14-7 advantage in shots (6-2 on net) and held the ball for almost 60% of the last meeting.

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

BVB know this could be their best chance in some time to knock off the champs. Bayern are missing key players, Dortmund are at home and they come in with confidence after a huge road win in the Champions League. They have scored in all but one game and have allowed three goals in four home matches (3-1-0). Jude Bellingham became the first teenager to score in three consecutive UCL matches Wednesday, and he wore the captain's armband. The 19-year-old will be eager to impress as he prepares for his expected selection to England's World Cup squad later in the year.

Julian Brandt leads the team with two goals and two assists, and he also scored in Wednesday's match. He had a goal in the 3-2 home loss to Bayern last season. Gregor Kobel returned in net for the UCL match at midweek and appeared to be fit after sitting out three matches with a muscle injury. He has three clean sheets in his five starts and ranks third in the league with an 81.8 save percentage.

How to make Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich picks

Eimer has analyzed Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund from every angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He also has provided five additional best bets and a full breakdown of the contest. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund on Saturday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich match, all from the soccer expert who has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the world, and find out.