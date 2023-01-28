Bayern Munich face a critical match for maintaining their lead atop the German Bundesliga when they host fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Bayern (10-6-1) still sit atop the Bundesliga table despite playing to consecutive draws. A 1-1 road draw with third-place RB Leipzig last Friday was acceptable, but not ideal. Then the Reds barely averted disaster on Tuesday, needing a last-minute goal to salvage a 1-1 home draw with mid-table Koln. Frankfurt (9-4-4) took a 3-0 victory against Schalke last weekend but settled for a 1-1 draw with Freiburg on Wednesday. They entered Matchweek 18 five points behind Bayern and just one behind second-place Union Berlin. The most recent meeting between the teams was a 6-1 Bayern Munich rout in Frankfurt in the second game of the season in August.

BAY: Bayern Munich have scored in 15 straight in all competitions (51 goals)

EF: Eintracht Frankfurt have scored in 12 straight matches overall (28 goals)

Why you should back Bayern Munich

The Reds should come out firing Saturday, as they know they can't afford another slip-up. And they know that they will need to bury their chances after dominating Tuesday's game and not getting the desired result. They had a 25-3 advantage in shots, allowing just one Koln attempt on target. They also held the ball for 79% of the match. Fortunately, Joshua Kimmich came through with a 90th-minute goal to garner a point. That was his third goal of the season, and he is one of eight players with at least three for Bayern Munich. Jamal Musiala leads the team with nine goals.

Musiala had a brace in Bayern's rout of Frankfurt in the last matchup, and Kimmich and Serge Gnabry (eight goals) also were among the scorers. Sadio Mane (six) had a goal, as well, but is recovering from injury and will miss the rematch. Thomas Muller had two assists and should be in the lineup after coming off the bench Tuesday. Bayern has scored 51 goals this season, 14 more than any other Bundesliga team, and conceded just 15. They have a 27-7 advantage in goals at Allianz Arena and lead the league by a wide margin in shots (336) and attempts on target (136).

Why you should back Eintracht Frankfurt

The Eagles come in with a lot more confidence than Bayern, despite their draw with SC Freiburg on the road. Randal Kolo Muani scored his sixth goal of the season to give Frankfurt the brief lead on Wednesday. They conceded the equalizer five minutes later. Bayern have lost two home games since the start of last season, but one was a 2-1 setback to the Eagles. Frankfurt are 8-2-1 in their past 11 matches in all competitions, with the lone loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Frankfurt also beat Marseille and Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League during that span to reach the knockout stage for the first time. They have lost one away match in league play and are plus-3 in goal differential on the road (15-12). They have scored the third-most goals (36) in the league, with Jesper Lindstrom and Daichi Kamada leading the team with seven apiece.

