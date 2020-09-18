Bayern Munich, German and European champions, begin their 2020-21 season on Friday when they welcome Schalke for Bundesliga's Matchday 1. Bayern enter as the heavy favorites to win the match and the league once again, building off of their dominant run to the Champions League title just last month in Lisbon. Meanwhile, Schalke look like a relegation contender with pressure high on manager David Wagner.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date: Friday, Sept. 18 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

Odds: Bayern Munich -1200; Draw +1000; Schalke +2500 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bayern Munich: The best team in the world and one that will look a tad different. Thiago Alcantara is out as he is on his way to Liverpool after saying his goodbye on Friday, but in is sensational winger Leroy Sane, who rose to stardom at Schalke. Bayern now have even more speed on the wings, and eyes will be on how this team comes out and whether they can dominant possession and ability to overpower opponents from the beginning. Expect a lot of Bayern goals here.

Schalke: This team is a relegation favorite for many, and the club did lose some talent in the offseason including American winger Weston McKennie, who joined Juventus on loan. It's hard to find a team that was worse at the end of last season than Schalke, and something has to change for them to stay up this season. Expect them to be ultra defensive in a lot of the matches they play, and it's unclear at the moment if they have enough in attack to truly be competitive.

Prediction

A walk in the park for Bayern, with this match over by halftime. Pick: Bayern Munich 4, Schalke 0