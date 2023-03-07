Benfica and Club Brugge will face off Tuesday for the second leg of their 2023 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup on Paramount+. Benfica secured a 2-0 win in the first leg of the aggregate and have won all three of their matches since. Meanwhile, Club Brugge have a win, a loss and a draw in three matches since last facing Benfica and enter Tuesday's match following a 3-0 league loss to 16th place Oostende. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Benfica vs. Club Brugge odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Benfica as the -265 favorite (risk $265 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Club Brugge listed as the +700 underdog. A draw is priced at +375 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Benfica vs. Club Brugge date: Tuesday, March 7

Benfica vs. Club Brugge time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Benfica vs. Club Brugge, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a +110 payout. The expert notes that the home team has kept a clean sheet in three of its last four fixtures across all competition and held Club Brugge to one shot on target in their last meeting.

Benfica will also likely take an even bigger defensive stance in this match, Sutton said. "Benfica enter Tuesday's tilt with a 2-0 lead on aggregate, meaning they'll likely deploy a slightly more defensive shape against Club Brugge, especially if they score early on," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

