Wrexham A.F.C. will put their pursuit of back-to-back promotions on hold to visit Blackburn Rovers on Monday in a fourth-round match in the FA Cup. Wrexham sit in second place in League Two and advanced by defeating League One side Shrewsbury 1-0 on Jan. 7. Blackburn are 17th in the Championship table but cruised to a 5-2 victory against League One side Cambridge United in the third round on Jan. 6. Wrexham, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and featured in an Emmy Award-winning TV series, are in the FA Cup fourth round for a second straight season.

Monday's kickoff at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England, is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Rovers are -140 home favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Blackburn vs. Wrexham odds. Wrexham are +310 underdogs, a draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman is 142-142-1 on his soccer picks and has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the UEFA Champions League and German Bundesliga. He is 25-15 (+717) on UCL predictions over that span.

Blackburn vs. Wrexham spread: Blackburn -0.5 (-145)

Blackburn vs. Wrexham over/under: 3.5 goals

Blackburn vs. Wrexham money line: Blackburn -140, Wrexham +310, Draw +310

BLK: Have scored 11 goals over the past five competitive matches.

WRX: Have conceded one goal or fewer in eight of their past nine.

Why you should back Blackburn

Blackburn might be in 17th place, but they are facing much stiffer competition in the Championship. They have advanced in their past five trips to the FA Cup fourth round and haven't lost to a side from a lower division at this stage since 1993-94. Rovers haven't had too much trouble scoring goals, as they have 41 in 28 matches. Sammie Szmodics leads the Championship with 16 goals.

Szmodics had a hat trick in the first half of the rout of Cambridge in the third round, and Arnor Sigurdsson and Harry Leonard also scored. Sigurdsson and Leonard have combined for 11 goals in all competitions this season. Blackburn lead the Championship in tackles with 519, are second in tackles won (324), and third in blocks (278), so they should be able to frustrate Wrexham's attackers.

Why you should back Wrexham

The Red Dragons have a more diverse group of scorers, with Elliott Lee (13 league goals), Paul Mullin (10), and Ollie Palmer (five) all capable of big moments. Blackburn are in a serious rut, with the triumph against Cambridge their only victory in their past eight matches (1-2-5). Blackburn yield a ton of shots, allowing almost 16 per game in league play, and Wrexham average more than 15.

Cambridge had seven shots but put five on target. The Red Dragons are putting more than 38% of their attempts on net in league play. The hosts have allowed 53 goals in 28 league matches, most in the Championship, and Wrexham have scored 54 in 27. Wrexham have a ton of confidence under their famous owners, and given Blackburn's recent struggles, they'll surely believe they can win.

