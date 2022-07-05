Boca Juniors finished atop Group E during the group stage of the 2022 CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, but has had its problems with Corinthians. Boca suffered a 2-0 loss in their first meeting and battled to a 1-1 draw in their second group-stage showdown before playing to a 0-0 deadlock in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup last week. Boca Juniors attempts to finally solve Corinthians and advance to the quarterfinals when it hosts the club in the second leg on Tuesday. Boca is seeking its seventh Copa Libertadores championship and first since 2007, while Corinthians won its only title by defeating Boca Juniors in the 2012 final.

Kickoff at Alberto Jose Armando Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Boca Juniors is the -104 favorite (risk $104 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Boca Juniors vs. Corinthians odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Corinthians is listed as the +295 underdog, while a draw is priced at +195.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

Here are the betting lines and trends for the Corinthians vs. Boca Juniors:

Boca Juniors vs. Corinthians money line: Boca Juniors -104, Corinthians +295, Draw +195

BOC: Boca Juniors has failed to score in each of its last two overall matches

COR: Corinthians have gone three straight games across all competitions without a goal

Why you should back Boca Juniors

Boca has scored a total of five goals in this year's Copa Libertadores, and Dario Benedetto has registered three of them. The 32-year-old forward provided all the offense in the team's 2-0 victory against Always Ready on Apr. 12 and netted the lone tally in a 1-1 draw with Corinthians on May 17. Benedetto also has recorded two goals in three matches for the club during Primera Division play.

Eduardo Salvio is one of six players that has scored for Boca Juniors during league action and also has a goal in Copa Libertadores as he converted in a 1-0 triumph over Always Ready on May 4. The 31-year-old forward was the offensive star during the team's run to the semifinals in 2020, recording a pair of two-goal performances en route to a club-leading six goals. Sebastian Villa, a 26-year-old forward from Colombia, has yet to score in this year's competition but notched three of Boca's six goals in 2021.

Why you should back Corinthians

The club has scored only five goals in this year's Copa Libertadores, but three have come against Boca Juniors. Maycon netted both tallies in Time do Povo's 2-0 victory on Apr. 26 and midfielder Du Queiroz converted in a 1-1 draw on May 17. The team's other goal was recorded by forward Adson, who scored in the 19th minute against Always Ready on May 26, when Corinthians settled for a 1-1 draw.

The 21-year-old Adson is among Corinthians' leading scorers in the Brazilian Serie A with two goals while Du Queiroz is tied for second on the club with a pair of assists. Corinthians is hoping Roger Guedes finds his scoring touch on Tuesday as he has recorded a team-high four goals while adding an assist in Brazilian Serie A play. Gustavo Mantuan also is seeking his first goal of Copa Libertadores after registering three, along with an assist, in league action.

How to make Corinthians vs. Boca Junior picks

