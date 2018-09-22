Boca Juniors vs. River Plate live stream info: How to watch Superclasico, stream online
It's arguably the biggest rivalry in the world, and it returns on Sunday
Boca Juniors vs. River Plate, one of the greatest rivalries in world soccer, returns on Sunday for its latest chapter as the two historic Argentinian clubs meet in league action. El Superclasico rarely disappoints, and it's a matchup of No. 3 Boca vs. No. 10 River Plate from La Bombonera.
River has been slow out of the gates in league play, despite being undefeated. After five games, River has one win and four draws, while Boca is 3-1-1 and just three points behind first-place Racing Club.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Sunday at 4:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: Fanatiz
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Boca has been performing well in league and is near the top of the table while River Plate has found scoring difficult to come by. In an intense game with crunching tackles and tons of emotion, the hosts take the three points on a late goal from Mauro Zarate. Boca 2, River 1.
