Italian Serie A action is back in full swing as Bologna hosts Genoa in a league clash on Friday. Bologna have played well this season and sit fifth in the Italian Serie A table, but they are looking to rebound after falling 3-0 to Udinese their last time out. Meanwhile, Genoa sit 12th in the table with three draws in their last five, including a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan on Dec. 29.

Kickoff from Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Bologna vs. Genoa odds list Bologna as the +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Genoa as the +330 underdogs. A draw is priced at +200 and the over/under for total goals is 1.5.

How to watch Genoa vs. Bologna

Bologna vs. Genoa date: Friday, Jan. 5

Bologna vs. Genoa time: 2:45 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

Italian Serie A picks for Genoa vs. Bologna

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Bologna vs. Genoa, Sutton is picking the home team on the moneyline for a +105 payout. While Genoa enters Friday's match coming off of the better result, they have lost five of their last six games on the road. That could spell trouble against a Bologna side looking for redemption after being blanked by Udinese in their last outing.



The expert also notes that Bologna have played very well against tough competition, getting wins against Inter, Roma and Atalanta.

"Plus, Bologna have won seven straight Serie A games on home soil, a trend I expect to continue on Friday," Sutton told SportsLine.

