Italian Serie A action continues as Bologna hosts Lazio on Friday. The home team is unbeaten in 11 straight matches across all competition and is coming off a 2-0 win against Verona in the second round of the Coppa Italia. Meanwhile, Lazio have won four of their last five league matches and kept a clean sheet in their last two straight, blanking both Sassuolo and Fiorentina.

Kickoff from Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Bologna vs. Lazio odds list Bologna as the +160 favorite (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line, with Lazio as the +165 underdog. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Lazio vs. Bologna

Bologna vs. Lazio date: Friday, Nov. 3

Bologna vs. Lazio time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Lazio vs. Bologna

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Bologna vs. Lazio, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -110 payout. In addition to blanking their last two opponents, the Under has also hit in five of Lazio's last six Serie A matches. They are also visiting a Bologna side that has played very defensively at home, conceding just one goal over their last four home games.

These teams have also played low-scoring matches in their last two meetings, and Sutton is anticipating the same this time out.

"Bologna and Lazio played to a 0-0 draw in this fixture last season and I think we could see another low-scoring affair on Friday," Sutton told SportsLine.

