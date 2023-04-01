Teams once again battling for the top spot in the German Bundesliga Table meet when Bayern Munich face Borussia Dortmund in a key matchup on Saturday. The teams have combined to win 25 of the past 29 Bundesliga titles. Bayern Munich (15-3-7), which have won four of the past five matches, dropped a 2-1 decision to Bayer Leverkusen on March 19. Borussia Dortmund, which are 1-1-1 over the past three weeks, defeated FC Koln 6-1 on March 18.

The match will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Bayern Munich are listed at -210 (risk $210 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, while Borussia Dortmund are +475, while a draw would return +375 in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total goals is set at 3.5. Before making any Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich picks, be sure to check out the Bundesliga predictions and best bets from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 67-73-1 on his soccer picks since the World Cup, but thanks to some plus-money hits, he's returned more than $300 for $100 players during that span.

Now, Green has set his sights on Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund and just revealed his picks and best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund:

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund spread: Bayern -1.5 (+110)

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund over/under: 3.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund money line: Bayern -210, Dortmund +475, Draw +375

BAY: Bayern has a plus-60 goal differential this season

DORT: Dortmund is averaging 2.5 goals per match in 2022-2023

Why you should back Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will look to continue their recent domination against Borussia Dortmund, aiming to win their ninth consecutive home league match against them. One of the reasons for their success has been the play of Leroy Sane. The 27-year-old has seven goals and four assists in 15 starts this season. In three seasons with Bayern Munich, Sane has 20 goals in 81 appearances. He has 56 goals in 224 appearances in his 10-year career.

Forward Jamal Musiala leads the team in scoring, with 11 goals and eight assists in 20 starts. He has three points in the past five games, including a goal in a win over FC Union Berlin. He scored twice against Eintracht Frankfurt in a 6-1 win in the season opener. In four seasons with Bayern, he has 22 goals in 81 appearances.

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

Midfielder Julian Brandt leads Dortmund in scoring, with eight goals and five assists in 20 starts. He has scored two goals in his last four matches, including a one-goal, one-assist effort in a win over Hoffenheim. In four seasons with Dortmund, he has scored 23 goals in 118 appearances. He had nine goals in 31 matches a year ago.

Midfielder Marco Reus has been red hot. In his last match against FC Cologne, he scored a brace in the 6-1 victory. He has four goals and two assists in his last five matches, and in 13 starts, he's racked up six goals and four assists. This is Reus' 11th season with Dortmund. In 259 appearances, he has registered 114 goals.

